Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 1,051 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,802,000 after acquiring an additional 193,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,999,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 813,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,175. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

