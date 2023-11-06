Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 151 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,462. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.65.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

