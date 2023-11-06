Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Target by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,176. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average of $130.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.