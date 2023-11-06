Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Target by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
Target Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Target stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,176. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average of $130.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.
View Our Latest Analysis on TGT
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- There’s nothing Artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Spirit Realty deal rattles REITs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.