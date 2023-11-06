Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.3% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TMO traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $453.06. The stock had a trading volume of 451,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,927. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $174.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

