Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 420,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,394.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after purchasing an additional 393,554 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $206.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

