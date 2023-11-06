Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,247. The company has a market capitalization of $263.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day moving average of $109.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

