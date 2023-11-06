Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,418 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,211,000 after purchasing an additional 69,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $65,315,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.46. 2,447,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,736,790. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $95.20 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

