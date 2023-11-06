Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,835,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.21.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.15. The stock had a trading volume of 231,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.24. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

