Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Intel by 30.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,412,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,951,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

