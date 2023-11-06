Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 180 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.29. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

