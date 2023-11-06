Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 363 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,607,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 152,789 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.12. The company had a trading volume of 882,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,336. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

