Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 4,300 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.79. 1,229,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,687,055. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

