Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 5,063 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,481,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,173,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

