Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Carrier Global by 32.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Carrier Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.28. 884,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108,734. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

