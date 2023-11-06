HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kroger by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $45.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

