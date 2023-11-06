HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,541,806,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $75.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

