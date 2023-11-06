HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,026 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 907,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,914,000 after acquiring an additional 70,264 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $143.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.93 and a 200 day moving average of $141.98. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

