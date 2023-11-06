HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 5,958 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $88.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average of $91.79. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

