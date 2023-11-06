HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 8,058 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after buying an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after buying an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after buying an additional 10,492,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $206,493,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $35.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

