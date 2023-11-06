HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,137,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,122 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1,107.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $55,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

EQNR stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

