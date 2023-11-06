Head to Head Survey: Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) versus Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Chord Energy has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chord Energy and Southwestern Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $3.95 billion 1.81 $1.86 billion $25.24 6.82 Southwestern Energy $11.31 billion 0.74 $1.85 billion $4.64 1.63

Profitability

Chord Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Southwestern Energy. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chord Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Chord Energy and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 27.86% 16.74% 12.03% Southwestern Energy 48.82% 23.55% 8.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Chord Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chord Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chord Energy and Southwestern Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88 Southwestern Energy 2 9 4 0 2.13

Chord Energy presently has a consensus target price of $185.89, indicating a potential upside of 7.92%. Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $7.69, indicating a potential upside of 1.81%. Given Chord Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Summary

Chord Energy beats Southwestern Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

