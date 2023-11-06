Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust makes up approximately 2.8% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 258.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,910 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 906,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 146,707 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR stock remained flat at $14.90 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 244,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,185. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -269.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

