Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $157.50

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $157.50 and last traded at $157.50, with a volume of 2850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 110,422 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

