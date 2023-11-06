Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.20

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 505162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 13.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $10,866,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,991,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,022,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,373,000 after buying an additional 472,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 825.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 198,158 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 162,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

