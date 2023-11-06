HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Richard Tyrone Williams Purchases 1,000 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 1,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $21,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,622 shares in the company, valued at $481,848.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of HTBI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,929. The company has a market cap of $378.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79.
HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on HTBI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HTBI
About HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HomeTrust Bancshares
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- There’s nothing Artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Spirit Realty deal rattles REITs
Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.