HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Richard Tyrone Williams Purchases 1,000 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 1,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $21,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,622 shares in the company, valued at $481,848.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HTBI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,929. The company has a market cap of $378.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTBI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HTBI

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.