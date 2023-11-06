Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $188.99 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.04 and its 200-day moving average is $193.29. The company has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

