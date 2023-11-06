Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,067 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

