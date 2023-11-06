Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 880 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $94.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

