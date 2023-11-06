Hoylecohen LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $108.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $74.24 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.