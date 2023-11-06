Hoylecohen LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,135 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $579,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 3.0 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

