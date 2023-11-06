Hoylecohen LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 4.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $113.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.85.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

