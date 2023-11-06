Hoylecohen LLC Has $671,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in CSX by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 13.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $665,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

