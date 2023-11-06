Hoylecohen LLC Purchases Shares of 4,285 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,285 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 537.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 176.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 1,347,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE RIO opened at $66.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

