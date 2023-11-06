Hoylecohen LLC Sells 701 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,929,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $453.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

