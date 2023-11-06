HSBC Downgrades SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Hold

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $243.00. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $240.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of SEDG opened at $75.45 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $345.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

