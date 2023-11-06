ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,469,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,167,202 shares.The stock last traded at $4.90 and had previously closed at $4.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

ICL Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

