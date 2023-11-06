IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 203.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of IDEX by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $195.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.23.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

