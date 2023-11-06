Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 221 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $332.61. The stock had a trading volume of 68,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,470. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $267.17 and a one year high of $399.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.30.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

