Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 690,131 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,546,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690,131 shares during the period. Roblox comprises 2.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Roblox worth $142,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 234.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,455,000 after buying an additional 4,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,570.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,338 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,174,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,131,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,666,000. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $389,811.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,510.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 817,200 shares of company stock worth $24,394,977. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

