Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Align Technology worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,148,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

ALGN stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $197.81. 627,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,426. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.13 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.76 and a 200-day moving average of $317.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.