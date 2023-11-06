Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 697,334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,145,000 after buying an additional 396,594 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after buying an additional 4,910,411 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,378,239 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

