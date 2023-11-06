Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,860 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.86. 10,074,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,996,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.05 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

