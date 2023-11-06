Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

WMT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.36. 1,753,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,503. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.97. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $166.29. The company has a market cap of $445.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.