Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,405 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $21,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $6,015,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.67. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $215.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $1,458,574.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,718,707.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $947,752.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 196,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,221,438.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $1,458,574.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,718,707.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,969 shares of company stock worth $65,660,709. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

