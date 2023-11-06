Ieq Capital LLC Buys 166 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $437.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,845. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.18 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $338.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

