Ieq Capital LLC Buys 572 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.81. The company has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

