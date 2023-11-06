Ieq Capital LLC Buys 786 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.21. 1,286,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.67 and its 200-day moving average is $136.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The firm has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.