Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,199 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $562.75. 682,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $537.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.57 and a twelve month high of $574.40.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

