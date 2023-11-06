Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $22,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $199.55. 71,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.35 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

