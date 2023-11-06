Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned 2.33% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $194,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after buying an additional 144,018 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,591,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $206.07. 194,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,849. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.02 and a fifty-two week high of $214.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.47.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

